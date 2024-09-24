 |  Login 
Iron pellet production in Mexico rises 0.5 percent in July

Tuesday, 24 September 2024
       

Iron pellet production in Mexico rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in July to 464,868 metric tons (mt). This increase breaks the negative trend of the last 18 consecutive months of contraction, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

In the January-July period, production totaled 2.81 million mt, 8.1 percent less than the January-July period of last year. This accumulated volume is the lowest in the last 35 years, only surpassed by the 2.71 million mt of 1989.


