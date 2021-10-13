﻿
Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes up 38.8 percent in September

Wednesday, 13 October 2021 20:04:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Shipments of iron ore from US ports on the Great Lakes totaled 5.4 million tons in September, an increase of 38.8 percent compared to a year ago, according to a report from the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Shipments were a near match to the month’s five-year average.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 37.4 million tons, an increase of nearly 32.8 percent compared to the same point in 2020. 

Through September iron ore loadings are 3.9 percent above their five-year average for the first three quarters.


