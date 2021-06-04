﻿
Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes up 11.4 percent in May

Friday, 04 June 2021 20:35:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Shipments of iron ore from US Great Lakes ports totaled 5.5 million tons in May, an increase of 11.4 percent compared to a year ago, but 1.9 percent below the month’s five-year average, according to a report today from the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA).

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 14.2 million tons, an increase of 13.6 percent compared to the same point in 2020.  Iron ore shipments were also 5.4 percent above their five-year average for the first five months of the year, LCA said.


