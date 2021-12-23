﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.99 percent

Thursday, 23 December 2021 12:02:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On December 20, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 146.65 million mt, up 0.99 percent compared to December 13, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices increased sharply. Steelmakers’ blast furnaces’ capacity utilization rates rose slightly, which bolstered iron ore prices. The financial tightness in the real estate market eased to some extent, which also exerted a positive impact on import iron ore prices and steel prices in the local market. However, since commodity prices have indicated big changes recently, market players will need to pay close attention to potential risks.


Tags: steelmaking  Far East  iron ore  China  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20 Dec

China’s iron ore output up 10.4% in Jan-Nov, small decline in Nov
15 Dec

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports almost stable in mid-December
08 Dec

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.65 percent
01 Dec

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.66 percent
25 Nov

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.72 percent