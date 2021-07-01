﻿
Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.67 percent

Thursday, 01 July 2021 11:23:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On June 28, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 114.42 million mt, up 0.67 percent compared to June 21, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices indicated sharp rises amid decreasing deliveries in the global market and reduced iron ore volumes arriving in the market. However, the capacity utilization rates of blast furnaces in China have decreased, which may negatively affect demand for iron ore and ore prices. It is thought that iron ore prices may edge down slightly in the coming week.


