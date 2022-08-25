﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.04 percent

Thursday, 25 August 2022 10:55:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On August 22, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 129.057 million mt, up 0.04 percent compared to August 15, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

In the given week, import iron ore prices moved down amid the decreasing iron ore futures prices at Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

In the given week, deliveries of iron ore to users decreased, while iron ore volumes arriving at Chinese ports also declined.

Capacity utilization rates of blast furnaces in China continued the rising trend as production outputs of rebar and wire rod increased, thereby steelmakers have been willing to build up stock for iron ore, while the increasing inventory level may weaken the support to its prices. It is thought that import iron ore prices may fluctuate within a limited range in the coming week.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East 

Similar articles

CSN’s iron ore waste dam could be at risk after heavy rainfall

24 Aug | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 24, 2022

24 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 23, 2022

23 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canadian iron ore production down 18.5 percent in June

22 Aug | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 22, 2022

22 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian mineral production growth up 7.5% in June

22 Aug | Steel News

Fortescue to commence exploration works for Belinga Iron Ore Project

22 Aug | Steel News

Bolivia’s El Mutun project receives more heavy equipment

19 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines throughout the week

19 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 19, 2022

19 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials