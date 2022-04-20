﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 8.48 percent

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 13:38:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On April 18, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 130.17 million mt, down 8.48 percent compared to April 11, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices edged up slightly amid declining inventory levels at steelmakers and the slight rise in iron ore volumes arriving at ports.

Currently, steelmakers’ capacity utilization rates and outputs are up slightly. However, the profitability of steel has shrunk to its lowest level in the past five years, resulting in some steelmakers starting to reduce their outputs of crude steel. Accordingly, the demand for iron ore is unlikely to improve significantly. It is thought that import iron ore prices may soften in the coming week.


Tags: iron ore raw mat China Far East steelmaking 

Similar articles

14 Apr

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 1.99 percent
13 Apr

China’s iron ore imports down 5.2 percent in January-March
30 Mar

Import iron ore fines purchase costs in China up 10.2% in Feb from Jan
30 Mar

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.64 percent
23 Mar

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 1.51 percent
17 Mar

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 1.11 percent
09 Mar

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 0.35 percent
03 Mar

CISA to resolve resources shortage in steel industry chain in new five-year plans
02 Mar

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 1.12 percent
25 Feb

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.34 percent