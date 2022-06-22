﻿
Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 2.03 percent

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 11:01:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On June 20, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 116.6896 million mt, down 2.03 percent compared to June 13, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

Import iron ore prices edged down in the given week.

In the given week, the deliveries of iron ore to users rose sharply week on week, while iron ore volumes arriving at ports declined.

In the given week, steel production output in China decreased slightly amid falling steel prices. Some steelmakers announced maintenance works for the traditional offseason, which will exert a negative impact on the demand for iron ore. It is thought that import iron ore prices may decline in the coming period.


