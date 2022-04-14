Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 1.99 percent

Thursday, 14 April 2022 11:07:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On April 11, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 142.23 million mt, down 1.99 percent compared to March 28, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given period, import iron ore prices fluctuated in a narrow range, increasing first and easing later amid healthy supply and uncertainties in demand.

Currently, steelmakers’ capacity utilization rates and outputs have been moving up, while the continuous control measures against the Covid-19 pandemic may exert a negative impact on the demand for iron ore. It is expected that import iron ore prices may come under downward pressure in the near future.