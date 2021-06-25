﻿
Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 1.75 percent

Friday, 25 June 2021 09:57:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On June 21, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 113.66 million mt, down 1.75 percent compared to June 14, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices have indicated big declines amid increasing deliveries in the global market and more iron ore arriving in the Chinese market. The capacity utilization rates of blast furnaces in China declined slightly, exerting a negative impact on iron ore prices due to the slacker demand. It is thought that iron ore prices may fluctuate within a wide range in the coming week.


