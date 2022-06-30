﻿
English
Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 1.12 percent

Thursday, 30 June 2022 11:01:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On June 27, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 115.3827 million mt, down 1.12 percent compared to June 20, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

Import iron ore prices edged up slightly in the given week.

In the given week, deliveries of iron ore to users rose slightly week on week, while iron ore volumes arriving at ports also increased sharply.

In the given week, steel production output decreased as steelmakers cut production, which will reduce demand for import iron ore. The declining inventory of iron ore bolstered ore prices. It is thought that import iron ore prices may come under downward pressure in the coming period.


