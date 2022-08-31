Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 0.32 percent

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 11:16:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On August 29, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 128.6439 million mt, down 0.32 percent compared to August 22, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

In the given week, import iron ore prices edged up amid increasing iron ore futures prices at Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), and deliveries of iron ore to users decreased slightly, while iron ore volumes arriving at Chinese ports increased.

Capacity utilization rates of blast furnaces in China continued their increasing trend, with steelmakers needing to build up stocks of iron ore, which will bolster ore prices. It is thought that import iron ore prices may increase in the coming week.