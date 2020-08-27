Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 0.3 percent

Thursday, 27 August 2020 15:44:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On August 24, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 95.34 million mt, down 290,000 mt or 0.3 percent compared to August 17, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices were at a record high level amid good demand, though they have started to soften recently amid rising shipments of iron ore, mostly from Australia and increasing supplies arriving at ports, while Chinese steelmakers’ capacity utilization rates and outputs have decreased slightly. Recently, fewer berths at ports in Australia and Brazil have been undergoing maintenance, which will increase iron ore supply in the near future. At the same time, as the traditional peak season in September and October is approaching, demand for iron ore will be healthy, which will bolster prices. However, following the big rises in iron ore prices, it is thought that import iron ore prices will fluctuate in a limited range.