﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports almost stable

Friday, 28 May 2021 11:57:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On May 24, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 116.55 million mt, down 100,000 mt or just 0.08 percent compared to May 17, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices decreased sharply, following the continuous price decline in the steel market and moderate demand. Steelmakers’ profitability has decreased significantly and so they have been less willing to produce, which has weakened the support for demand for iron ore and ore prices. As the rainy season is approaching in eastern China, iron ore prices may edge down further.


Tags: Far East  China  iron ore  steelmaking  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  May

CISA: China’s steel prices to stabilize in late May after sharp fall
25  May

China’s NDRC to better respond to abnormal commodity price changes in 2021-25
12  May

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 3.5 percent
10  May

CISA urges government to play key role to curb rapid rise of iron ore prices
07  May

China’s iron ore imports fall below 100 million mt in April despite demand