Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports almost stable

Thursday, 20 August 2020 14:11:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On August 17, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 95.63 million mt, down 60,000 mt or just 0.06 percent compared to August 10, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices moved up amid high capacity utilization rates on steelmakers’ side. Recently, the congestion in iron ore cargoes at northern ports of China has resulted in supply shortage in the market, also bolstering its prices. This issue is expected to be solved by the end of the month, but at the moment the iron ore import price has touched the highest level in more than 6 years.