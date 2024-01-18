﻿
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 11 percent in December from November

Thursday, 18 January 2024 12:03:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 11.0 percent month on month and by 1.2 percent year on year, totaling 49,881,584 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 42.9 million mt, up by 13.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 2.7 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in November, receiving 3.4 million mt and 1.5 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

