Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 10.9 percent in August from July

Friday, 13 September 2024 11:51:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 10.9 percent month on month and decreased by 0.1 percent year on year, totaling 47,852,214 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 40.73 million mt, up by 19.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 1.4 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in July, receiving 3.59 million mt and 1.59 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


