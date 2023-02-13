Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 2.6 percent in Jan from Dec

Monday, 13 February 2023 10:34:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland fell by 2.6 percent compared to the previous month and remained almost unchanged from 47,991,651 recorded in January last year, totaling 47,998,375 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 41.21 million mt, declining by 1.4 percent compared to the previous month and rising by 1.9 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in January, receiving 3.15 million mt and 1.93 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.