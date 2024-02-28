﻿
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 15.1 percent in January from December

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 11:22:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 15.1 percent month on month and by 11.8 percent year on year, totaling 42,326,145 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 34.9 million mt, down by 18.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 15.4 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in January, receiving 3.9 million mt and 1.6 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


