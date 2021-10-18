IREPAS chairman: Supply no longer an issue, demand will be the driver

Monday, 18 October 2021 17:10:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

During his welcome speech at the SteelOrbis 2021 Fall Conference & 85th IREPAS Meeting held virtually on October 18, Murat Cebecioğlu, chairman of IREPAS, the global association for longs exporters and producers, welcomed participants to the world’s number one long steel conference. The latest installment of the IREPAS meeting attracted 850 attendees from 70 countries, with 218 representatives from 57 steelmakers from 22 countries, and 68 representatives from 30 different raw material suppliers.

The IREPAS chairman said that supply is no longer an issue in the global long steel products market and demand will be the driving factor from now on, although it will be rather slow for a while as prices are normalizing and delivery periods are becoming shorter. He added that the cost of producing steel is increasing, especially on the energy side, while demand in the main markets worldwide appears to be flat, and demand for long steel products is heavily dependent on China’s behavior, both domestically and internationally.

After referring to the strong surge in electricity costs which have tripled or quadrupled since August this year, Mr. Cebecioğlu also commented on the worsening logistics situation which has tightened the pressure on many mills. As a result, producers are forced to seek to pass on cost increases to their customers.

The association chairman also underlined that the supply and demand balance is back on track, while China’s decision to keep maximum steel production within last year’s levels due to energy shortages will set the floor for prices at the current levels.

According to IREPAS, the outlook for the next quarter is much more positive than it has been for some time.