Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 5.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

In the January-September period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 5.7 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on October 20.

In September alone, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China rose by 2.2 percent year on year.

In the first nine months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.2 percent year on year. In September alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 0.64 percent month on month, while rising by 6.5 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 5.8 percent and by 6.8 percent year on year, respectively. In September alone, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 6.4 percent and 7.3 percent year on year, respectively.