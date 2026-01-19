 |  Login 
Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 4.5 percent in 2025

Monday, 19 January 2026 10:19:26 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In 2025, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 4.5 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on January 19.

In December of last year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China rose by 0.7 percent year on year.

In 2025, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.9 percent year on year. In December alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 0.49 percent month on month, while rising by 5.2 percent year on year.    

In 2025, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 5.6 percent and by 6.4 percent year on year, respectively. In December alone, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 5.4 percent and 5.7 percent year on year, respectively.


