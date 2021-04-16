Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 16.4 percent in Q1

Friday, 16 April 2021 14:40:23 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 16.4 percent increase year on year, 5.2 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first two months of the current year due to production restrictions, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 24.5 percent year on year in the first three months, 10.6 percentage points slower than the increase rate recorded in the January-February period this year.

In the first three months this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 37 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In the given period, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 10.1 percent and 27.4 percent year on year, respectively, 7.4 percentage points and 12.1 percentage points slower than the increases recorded in the first two months of the year.