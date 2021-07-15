﻿
English
Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 15.9 percent in Jan-Jun

Thursday, 15 July 2021 10:19:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-June period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 11.5 percent increase year on year, 1.9 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in the first five months of the current year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 15.9 percent year on year in the first six months, 1.9 percentage points slower than that recorded in the January-May period this year.

In the first six months this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 34 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In the given period, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 6.2 percent and 17.1 percent, year on year, 1.2 percentage points and 1.2 percentage points slower than that recorded in the first five months this year.

 


