Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 8.7 percent in Jan-Feb

Monday, 18 March 2024 11:27:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 8.7 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first two months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 7.0 percent year on year. In February alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 0.56 percent month on month.

In the January-February period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 2.3 percent and by 7.7 percent year on year, respectively.