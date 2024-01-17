﻿
Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 7.1 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 11:05:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2023, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 7.1 percent, 0.4 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first 11 months of the year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In December alone, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China indicated a year-on-year increase of 2.1 percent, 3.0 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in November.

In 2023, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 4.6 percent year on year. In December alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.8 percent year on year, while it rose by 0.52 percent month on month.

In December, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 4.7 percent and by 7.1 percent year on year, respectively.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

