﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 6.6 percent in Q1

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 13:41:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-March period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 6.6 percent, 2.1 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the January-February period this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on April 16.

In the first three months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.1 percent year on year. In March alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 4.5 percent year on year, while down 0.08 percent month on month.

In the January-March period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 1.6 percent and by 6.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In March, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 0.2 percent and 5.1 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-China CRC offer prices edge up amid better sentiment locally

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

China’s coke output decreases by 0.5 percent in Q1

17 Apr | Steel News

Chinese steel sector’s industrial capacity usage at 77.3 percent in Q1

17 Apr | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways, demand rebounds

16 Apr | Flats and Slab

China’s crude steel output down 1.9% in Q1, steel prices start to rebound in April

16 Apr | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.8% in early April

16 Apr | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.47% in early April, inventory down 0.94%

16 Apr | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.5 percent in early April

16 Apr | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices up $16/mt on average amid some demand improvement

15 Apr | Longs and Billet

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 16, 2024

15 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials