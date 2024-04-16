Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 6.6 percent in Q1

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 13:41:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 6.6 percent, 2.1 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the January-February period this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on April 16.

In the first three months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.1 percent year on year. In March alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 4.5 percent year on year, while down 0.08 percent month on month.

In the January-March period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 1.6 percent and by 6.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In March, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 0.2 percent and 5.1 percent year on year.