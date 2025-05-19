 |  Login 
Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 6.2 percent in Jan-Apr

Monday, 19 May 2025 10:25:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-April period of this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 6.2 percent, as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on May 19.

In the given period, China’s overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.4 percent year on year. In April alone, the overall value-added industrial output rose by 0.22 percent month on month and by 6.1 percent year on year.    

In the first four months of the year, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors moved up by 6.0 percent and by 7.1 percent year on year, respectively.


