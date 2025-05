In the January-April period of this year, China’s metallurgical coke output amounted to 164.43 million mt, up 3.2 percent year on year, as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, China’s raw coal output amounted to 1.58474 billion mt, increasing by 6.6 percent year on year.

In April alone, China’s outputs of coke and raw coal totaled 41.6 million mt and 389.31 million mt, advancing by 7.1 percent and 3.8 percent year on year, respectively.