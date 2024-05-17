﻿
Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 5.4 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 17 May 2024 10:11:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 5.4 percent, 1.2 percentage points lower compared to the increase recorded in the January-March period this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on May 17.

In the first four months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.3 percent year on year. In April alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.7 percent year on year, while up 0.97 percent month on month.    

In the January-April period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 1.7 percent and by 6.9 percent year on year, respectively.  

In April, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 2.0 percent and 7.5 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

