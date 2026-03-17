Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 2.2 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

In the January-February period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 2.2 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on March 16.

In the first two months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.3 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 6.1 percent and by 6.6 percent year on year, respectively.