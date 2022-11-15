Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 0.2 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 11:39:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 0.2 percent, shifting from the year-on-year decline of 0.9 percent recorded in the first nine months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 4.0 percent year on year in the first ten months. In October alone, the overall value-added industrial output rose by 0.33 percent month on month, while increasing by 5.0 percent year on year.

In October this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 26 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output.

In the first ten months this year, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 7.9 percent and 3.4 percent, year on year, respectively.