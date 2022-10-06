﻿
Indonesia’s Krakatau Steel to re-commission blast furnace operations in Cilegon

Thursday, 06 October 2022 13:36:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Indonesian steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel is to collaborate with China-based Baowu Group Zhongnan Co. Ltd to upgrade the equipment at the blast furnace complex in Cilegon, Indonesia, which has not been in operation for several years, and to re-commission the operations, according to local Indonesian media reports.

The re-commissioning is planned to be carried out in three stages. Firstly, the wire rod mill will be updated to produce up to 600,000 mt of wire rod annually. Secondly, a new basic oxygen furnace and a billet casting facility will be constructed to annually produce a total of 1.5 million mt of billet. Finally, the complex with an annual production capacity of 2.2 million mt of billet will resume operations at the end of December this year.


