Indonesia’s Dexin Steel to expand production with new BF No. 3

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 15:38:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

China-based Metallurgical International (MCC International) has announced that it has signed a contract with Indonesia-based PT Dexin Steel for the construction of blast furnace No. 3 to be built in Qingshan Industrial Park, Central Sulawesi Province.

The 1,780 cubic meter blast furnace will increase Dexin Steel’s annual production capacity to six million mt.      

MCC International stated that it will quickly organize the construction and ensure that the project will be put into operation as soon as possible.


