Indonesia to initiate sunset review on I-beam and H-beam imports

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 12:40:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Indonesian Trade Security Committee (KPPI) has announced that it will initiate a sunset review regarding the safeguard duties on I-beam and H-beam imports.

The launch of the investigation follows the complaint lodged by local producer PT Gunung Raja Paksi on January 17.

According to the KPPI, the import volume of the given products has increased, leading to a downturn in domestic industries. There are declines in domestic production and sales, profits, capacity utilization, employment and the domestic industry’s share of the domestic market.

The products in question are classified under the HS codes 7228.70.10 and 7228.70.90.