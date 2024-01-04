Indonesia may extend AD duty on H-beam and I-beam imports from China

Thursday, 04 January 2024 15:20:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Indonesian antidumping committee (KADI) has announced that it has proposed the extension of the antidumping duty on H-beam and I-beam imports from China which will expire in April 2024.

The sunset review was launched on February 13, 2023 upon a complaint made by local producer PT Gunung Garuda based on the grounds that the expiry of the measures would likely result in a continuation or recurrence of dumping.

The antidumping duty on the subject products is at 11.93 percent for China. The products subject to antidumping duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7216.32.10, 7216.32.90, 7216.33.11, and 7216.33.19.