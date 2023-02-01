﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indonesia files complaint at WTO against EU’s CR stainless steel AD and CVD

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 15:04:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has announced that Indonesia has requested dispute consultations with the European Union regarding the EU’s antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of stainless steel cold rolled flat products from Indonesia. The request was circulated to WTO members on January 26.

Accordingly, Indonesia claims the duties in question appear to be inconsistent with various provisions under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994 and the Antidumping Agreement. 

The EU imposed definitive antidumping duties on imports of stainless steel cold rolled flat products from Indonesia in 2022 at the range of 9.3-20.2 percent and countervailing duties ranging at 0-21.4 percent, as SteelOrbis previously reported. 

The antidumping duties for Indonesian products had cut the country’s exports severely and reduced the competitiveness of Indonesian products, SteelOrbis understands.


Tags: Stainless Crc Stainless products  Flats Indonesia Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 4

26 Jan | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 3

19 Jan | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 2

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

POSCO restarts CR stainless steel mill No. 2 and electrical steel mill No. 1

09 Jan | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 1

05 Jan | Flats and Slab

New quotas unlikely to be exhausted rapidly due to low steel demand in EU

03 Jan | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 52

29 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 51

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 50

15 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 49

08 Dec | Flats and Slab