Indonesia files complaint at WTO against EU’s CR stainless steel AD and CVD

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has announced that Indonesia has requested dispute consultations with the European Union regarding the EU’s antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of stainless steel cold rolled flat products from Indonesia. The request was circulated to WTO members on January 26.

Accordingly, Indonesia claims the duties in question appear to be inconsistent with various provisions under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994 and the Antidumping Agreement.

The EU imposed definitive antidumping duties on imports of stainless steel cold rolled flat products from Indonesia in 2022 at the range of 9.3-20.2 percent and countervailing duties ranging at 0-21.4 percent, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The antidumping duties for Indonesian products had cut the country’s exports severely and reduced the competitiveness of Indonesian products, SteelOrbis understands.