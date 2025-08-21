 |  Login 
India’s TTDI commences operation of a CRGO steel processing unit

Thursday, 21 August 2025 10:50:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India-based Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems India Limited (TTDI) has commenced operations of a manufacturing facility for a cold rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) steel core processing center in the southern state of Telangana, a company statement said on Thursday, August 21.

The CRGO processing center is part of TTDI’s initiative to establish a manufacturing footprint in India and an export hub for the transmission and distribution business, it said.

The new facility houses a cold rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) core processing center with a capacity to process 12,000 mt of CRGO steel per year. It also houses a dedicated surge arrester production line designed to manufacture 80,000 units per year.

“Our planned investment will bolster Toshiba’s manufacturing footprint in India and contribute to local employment and skills development. We are poised to accelerate our manufacturing capabilities, improve operational efficiency, increase speed-to-market, and deliver high-quality, sustainable energy solutions for India and the world,” TTDI managing director Hiroshi Furuta said in the statement.


