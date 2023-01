Monday, 09 January 2023 10:14:18 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited achieved crude steel production from its local mills amounting to 5 million mt during the third quarter (October-December) of fiscal 2022-23, up four percent year on year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday, January 9.

Sales during the third quarter were reported at 4.73 million mt, up seven percent year on year, the company reported.