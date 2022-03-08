India’s steel output up 7.2% in February, consumption down 4.2%

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 11:40:45 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steel production in February this year has been provisionally estimated at 9.71 million mt, up 7.2 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, but steel consumption declined 4.2 percent to 9.2 million mt, according to the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under ministry of steel and the sole official compiler of industry data.

During the April-February period of the fiscal year 2021-22, steel consumption was estimated at 96 million mt, up 12.7 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year and production was estimated at 103 million mt, up 20 percent year on year.

Indian finished steel exports in February surged by 76.6 percent year on year to 1.16 million mt. During the April-February period of 2021-21, finished steel exports came to 12.3 million mt, a growth of 30 percent year on year, the data showed.