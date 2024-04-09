India’s steel imports up 38% in FY 2023-24, exports rise by 11%

Tuesday, 09 April 2024 10:44:20 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s steel imports have been provisionally estimated at 8.32 million mt in the fiscal year 2023-24, up 38 percent year on year and establishing the country as a net importer of steel, data sourced from Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under ministry of steel showed on Tuesday, April 9.

According to the data, India’s steel exports have been provisionally estimated at 7.48 million mt during 2023-24, up 11.5 percent year on year.

India’s total crude steel output during the fiscal year was recorded at 138.48 million mt, a growth of 12.4 percent year on year, while consumption of finished steel was estimated at 135.95 million mt, up 13.4 percent, the data showed.