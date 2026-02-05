India’s SMIOL sees 16% fall in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

India’s Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore Limited (SMIOL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 1157.10 million ($12.79 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a decline of 15.74 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Thursday, February 5.

The company reported total sales revenue of INR 12,093.10 million ($133.70 million) during the quarter, a rise of 27 percent year on year.

As regards its operations, the company reported a 101 percent rise year on year in manganese ore sales during the quarter, while iron ore sales were up 15 percent. The company said that realizations from manganese ore sales increased by nine percent, but realizations from sales of iron ore declined by 15 percent.

The ferroalloy sales volume was down 82 percent, while steel sales were up 15 percent, year on year.