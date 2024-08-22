India’s SMEL to integrate rooftop and floating solar power plants across steel mills

India’s integrated steel producer Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) is implementing plans to integrate rooftop and floating solar power generation units across all its mills across the country, aiming for sustainable energy sourcing, decarbonization and green energy initiatives, a company statement said on Thursday, August 22.

The company has announced Phase 1 of this project with an installed capacity of 5.2 mega watt peak (MWp) and shall be followed by Phase 2 having an installed capacity of 4.8 MWp.

Phase 3 of the project is being executed wherein Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) along with Shyam Metalics & Energy shall develop 10.43 MWp in distributed projects and the generated electricity shall be utilized for captive consumption at an agreed tariff.

The proposed projects encompass the installation of floating solar and rooftop plants on the industrial sheds, administrative and residential buildings and reservoirs located inside the company’s manufacturing plant premises at Kolkata, Pakuria, Jamuria, Mangalpur in West Bengal, at Sambalpur in Odisha and at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.

The cumulative solar capacity of 20.43 MWp is estimated to produce 35,793.36 (megawatt per hour (MWh) of clean energy per year, offsetting 35,077.49 mt of CO2 emissions, the company said.

TSMEL currently has a captive power generation capacity of 377 MW and 9 MW of renewable power generation capacity and uses it in production of long steel products, ferroalloys and aluminum foils across the value chain, it said.