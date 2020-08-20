India’s SLR Metaliks hikes alloy steel capacity during lockdown

Thursday, 20 August 2020 12:17:23 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian alloy steel producer, SLR Metaliks, has completed investment to the tune of $9 million during the lockdown period over the past few months to ramp up its plant capacity by 33 percent to 400,000 mt per year, the company said in a statement on Thursday, August 20.

“The company increased its manufacturing capacity during the Covid-19 lockdown. We have strategically used the lockdown period to enhance the furnace capacity in a planned manner through micro-planning, SLR Metaliks, managing director, Rakumar Goel said in the statement.