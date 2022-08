Wednesday, 03 August 2022 11:34:16 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is seeking global suppliers to import 60,000 mt of low ash metallurgical (LAM) coke through competitive tender bidding, company sources said on Wednesday, August 3.

The sources said that the deadline for submission of bids is August 19.

A bidder can only submit bids for a minimum volume of 30,000 mt, while RINL reserves the right to contract trade with a single supplier for the entire volume of 60,000 mt, the sources said.