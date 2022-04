Monday, 04 April 2022 13:51:38 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated an export tender for 10,000 mt of prime non-alloy 5.5-16 mm wire rod for end-of-May delivery, company sources said on Monday, April 4.

The sources said that the deadline for submission of bids is April 5, with a minimum bid volume of 5,000 mt, while delivery will be made against an irrevocable international letter of credit.