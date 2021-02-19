﻿
India’s NMDC resumes operations at Donimalai iron ore mines

Friday, 19 February 2021 13:54:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited has resumed operations at its Donimalai iron ore mines in the southern state of Karnataka with effect from February 18, a company official said on Friday, February 19.

Operations at the mine were stalled owing to differences over the terms of renewal of the mining lease by the Karnataka government in favour of NMDC.

In September 2020, the state government and the miner reached an agreement on the terms of renewal of the mining lease and operations were resumed in December 2020 but NMDC stopped production within 10 days owing to new differences arising out of terms of conditions stipulated in the new mining lease granted to the miner by the state government.

The Donimali iron ore mine has a rated annual capacity of 7 million mt.


