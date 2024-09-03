 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Limited sees 10% decline in iron ore output in August

Tuesday, 03 September 2024 15:08:45 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 3.07 million mt in August this year, a decline of 9.9 percent year on year, according to a regulatory filing of the company in Tuesday, September 3.

The company’s sales also declined, falling to 3.14 million mt in August this year, from 3.54 million mt in the corresponding month of the previous year.

NMDC Limited’s cumulative iron ore production during the April-August period of the fiscal year 2024-25 was also down, declining to 14.43 million mt, against 16.56 million mt in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.


