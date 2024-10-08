India’s MOIL Limited sees manganese ore output rise of 7% in H1 FY 2024-25

Indian government-run manganese miner MOIL Limited achieved ore production of 870,000 mt in the first half (April-September) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of seven percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, October 8.

MOIL reported total sales of manganese ore at 751,000 mt in the April-September period, almost the same as in the corresponding period of the previous year.

MOIL has carried out exploratory core drilling of 50,222 meters up to September this year, which is 1.4 times higher than in the same period of the previous year.