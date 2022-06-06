India’s MMTC Limited floats export offer for 18,000 mt of chrome ore

Monday, 06 June 2022 12:02:19 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-owned trading firm MMTC Limited has floated an export offer for 18,000 mt of chrome ore for July shipment, company sources said on Monday, June 6.

The sources said that the last date for submission of bids has been fixed for June 16, for the material with a chrome oxide content of a minimum of 49 percent and maximum of 54 percent.

The sale will be against 100 percent payment through irrevocable letter of credit, with loading through Vishakhapatnam port in the south of India.

The material is from the mines of Tata Steel Mining Limited. MMTC is the government agency and sole authority for all exports of chrome ore from the country.